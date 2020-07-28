Wendell L & Phyllis Jo CrossJeffersonville, in - Phyllis Jo Cross, 81, and her husband Wendell L. Cross, 83, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Phyllis passed away at home and Wendell passed away a couple of hours later at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, INPhyllis was born on June 17, 1939 in Warrick County, IN to Robert and Opal Rich Tremper. She was a former claims processor for American Commercial Barge Lines in Jeffersonville and had worked at the Evening News in Jeffersonville. She was a member of Christ's Community Church in New Albany, IN.Wendell was born on March 9, 1937 in Summitt, IL to Tye and Marie Glass Cross. He was a former home improvement contractor and former owner of Cross Aluminum, INC in Jeffersonville. He was also a member of the Christ's Community Church in New Albany.They were married for 64 years and preceded in death by their parents and a daughter, Linda Cross, grandchildren, Robert Cross and Tyler Cross.They are survived by their children, Robert Cross (Cathy) of Otisco, IN, David Cross (Lajuan) of Otisco, IN, Ron Cross (Paula) of Jeffersonville and Dianne King (Jody) of Plainfield, IN; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Joint Life Celebration Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burial to follow at Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday.