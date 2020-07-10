1/1
Wendell Ray Todd
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Wendell Ray Todd

LOUISVILLE - Wendell Ray Todd, 87, died July 9, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky

Wendell was born on May 10, 1933 in Webster County, Kentucky to Hobart and Oma Ruth Todd. After graduating from Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana, Wendell enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served in the Second Infantry Division during the Korean War. Wendell attended Evansville University, after which he worked in sales, in Wichita, Kansas. He married Barbara Ann Matthis on June 23, 1962. They raised three sons, Mark, David, and Steven. Wendell was a member of Buechel Park Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and many years as Chairman of Deacons, as well as Church Moderator.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Oma Ruth, and his sister, Wanda Todd Ward (Tommy).

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Matthis Todd; sons Mark W., David M. (Samantha), Steven R. (Jane); grandchildren, Aaron (Hanna), Jackson, Caroline, Adam, Haley, and Chris; niece, Susan Ward Hirsch, and nephew, Joseph Ward (Lori); cousins, Morris Womack (Claudia), and Mary Hamm (Jim).

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. His funeral will be held at Buechel Park Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., with burial at 12:00, Monday, July 13, 2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Buechel Park Baptist Church Memorial Fund.

In accordance with the state guidelines for COVID-19 all in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.








Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
JUL
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Buechel Park Baptist Church
JUL
13
Service
12:00 PM
Buechel Park Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
