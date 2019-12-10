|
Wendy Dawn Parker
Louisville - Wendy Dawn Parker, 44, entered the arms of her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital surrounded by her immediate family. Wendy passed away from massive injuries sustained in an auto accident. All of her friends and family know that Wendy fought hard to overcome her disease of addiction, and hospital tests confirmed that she was clean and sober at the time of the accident.
Wendy entered life on May 28, 1975, and grew up in West Point, KY. She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and attended Spalding University on a basketball scholarship. Wendy is survived by two beautiful children: daughter, Raylin, and son Grantlee; parents, Jeanette and Jim Parker, sister; Jo Sabol, brother-in-law, Mike Sabol; sister Jaye Moore, brother-in-law, Kevin Moore; grandfathers, Irvin McVey and James Parker. Wendy was particularly proud of all of her nieces and nephews: Mallory, Chase, Caleb, and Maddox.
After cremation, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Hillsdale Baptist Church at 4714 West Pages Lane in Louisville, KY on Saturday, Dec.14 from 2-5 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019