Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Louisville - 63, passed away September 3, 2019. She is survived by her children, Hilary Brooks, Christopher Lasley, and Christian Brooks; father, Harold Blair, Sr.; siblings, Blanche Brooks, Lori Blair, and Harold Blair, Jr.; and four grandchildren. Visitation will begin 12 noon Friday, September 13, 2019 with funeral following at 2 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Dr. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
