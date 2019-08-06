Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
The Temple Cemetery
2716 Preston Hwy.
Werner William Frank

Werner William Frank Obituary
Werner William Frank

Louisville - Werner William Frank, 92, died August 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Leba; children, Edward (Shelley), Carole (Brett) Meek, and Neil (Nancy); grandchildren, Rebekah, Michael, and Gabriel Frank, Beau (Erin) Gadegaard, Malina, and Ethan Frank; and great-grandson, Colton Gadegaard.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., August 6, 2019 at The Temple Cemetery, 2716 Preston Hwy. Visitation is Tuesday, 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Herman

Meyer & Son, Inc.,1338 Ellison Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
