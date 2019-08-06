|
|
Werner William Frank
Louisville - Werner William Frank, 92, died August 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Leba; children, Edward (Shelley), Carole (Brett) Meek, and Neil (Nancy); grandchildren, Rebekah, Michael, and Gabriel Frank, Beau (Erin) Gadegaard, Malina, and Ethan Frank; and great-grandson, Colton Gadegaard.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., August 6, 2019 at The Temple Cemetery, 2716 Preston Hwy. Visitation is Tuesday, 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Herman
Meyer & Son, Inc.,1338 Ellison Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019