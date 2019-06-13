Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
Whilma M. Balsley Obituary
Whilma M. Balsley

Louisville - Whilma Mae Balsley , 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

She was born on July 26, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to Albert and Phyllis Terry. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Whilma is survived by her loving Husband of 68 years, Ernest Balsley, Sr., Daughter, Sharon (Terry) Ballard, Daughter, Patricia (Mike) Dye, Son, Ernest (Debbie) Balsley, Jr., Daughter, Judith (Mark) Kaelin, Daughter, Sandra (Anthony) Mayes, Brother, Albert (Janet) Terry, Jr., Sister-In-Law, Violet Thompson, 49 grandchildren, great-grand children, and great-great-grandchildren .

A gathering for her family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, at the funeral home, led by Minister Nick Marsh, with burial to follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Louisville, KY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019
