Whitelaw Reginald Hicks



Louisville - Mr. Whitelaw Reginald Hicks, 81, died on June 23, 2020 at Regis Woods in Louisville.



Mr. Hicks was a native of Learned, MS, in Hinds County and the son of the late Whitelaw Reid and Ludie Mae (Harden) Hicks. He graduated from Lincoln Institute, Simpsonville, KY, where he excelled in sports, notably football where he was the co-captain of the team. He was an Honor Guard in the U. S. Army and former employee of General Motors.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thurlow L. Hicks, Garner Roosevelt Hicks, and Charles Hicks; sisters Victoria Richardson and Phyllis Stith.



Reginald leaves to cherish his life and memory: one son, Michael R. Hicks (Paula) of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Regina Hicks and Rosalind Hicks both of Louisville, KY; one brother, Chester Hicks (Denise) of Milford, OH; three sisters, Icyphine Singleton of Elizabethtown, KY, Angie L. Barnes and Guin Kuetemeier both of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, Mikayla and Michael Isaiah; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and numerous family both by law and the ties that bind beyond blood.



Funeral services were at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Percell & Sons Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, KY. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial with military honors followed in Kentucky Veterans Central, Radcliff, KY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store