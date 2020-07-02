1/1
Whitelaw Reginald Hicks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Whitelaw's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitelaw Reginald Hicks

Louisville - Mr. Whitelaw Reginald Hicks, 81, died on June 23, 2020 at Regis Woods in Louisville.

Mr. Hicks was a native of Learned, MS, in Hinds County and the son of the late Whitelaw Reid and Ludie Mae (Harden) Hicks. He graduated from Lincoln Institute, Simpsonville, KY, where he excelled in sports, notably football where he was the co-captain of the team. He was an Honor Guard in the U. S. Army and former employee of General Motors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thurlow L. Hicks, Garner Roosevelt Hicks, and Charles Hicks; sisters Victoria Richardson and Phyllis Stith.

Reginald leaves to cherish his life and memory: one son, Michael R. Hicks (Paula) of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Regina Hicks and Rosalind Hicks both of Louisville, KY; one brother, Chester Hicks (Denise) of Milford, OH; three sisters, Icyphine Singleton of Elizabethtown, KY, Angie L. Barnes and Guin Kuetemeier both of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, Mikayla and Michael Isaiah; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and numerous family both by law and the ties that bind beyond blood.

Funeral services were at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Percell & Sons Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, KY. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial with military honors followed in Kentucky Veterans Central, Radcliff, KY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved