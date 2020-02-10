|
|
Whitney Anastasia Shaw
Louisville - Whitney Anastasia Shaw, 23, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a student at University of Kentucky.
She is survived by her parents, Barry Shaw and Patricia Boyd-Shaw, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, church family and friends.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church,1349 Catalpa St. Funeral: 10am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the church, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020