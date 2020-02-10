Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1349 Catalpa St.
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1349 Catalpa St.
Whitney Anastasia Shaw

Whitney Anastasia Shaw Obituary
Whitney Anastasia Shaw

Louisville - Whitney Anastasia Shaw, 23, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a student at University of Kentucky.

She is survived by her parents, Barry Shaw and Patricia Boyd-Shaw, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, church family and friends.

Visitation: 6pm-9pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church,1349 Catalpa St. Funeral: 10am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the church, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
