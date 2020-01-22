|
|
Wilbert "Lenny" Harp
Lousiville - Wilbert "Lenny" Lyne Harp, 86, passed away January 21, 2020 at Hospice of Downtown Louisville.
Lenny was a retired Sergeant of Louisville Fire Department.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae (Moore) Harp and Neville Harp; wife, Betty Ann Harp; son George Harp; brother, Joseph Harp.
He is survived by his children, Debby Flake (Tommy), Terry Harp (Kenny), and David Harp; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be Friday January 24 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.
Service will be Friday January 24 at 7:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020