Wilbur Baker
Louisville - Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19th at his home.
He was a retired letter carrier for the USPS and retired from the US Army. He was a native of Washington, IN.
Mr. Baker was preceded by his wife of 56 years, Flora Baker.
He is survived by his children, Susan Tackett (Steve), Martha Wilson, John Baker, Barbara Cramer (Frank) and Joe Baker (Dianna); 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Ruth Shock, Betty Jean Jackson, Mary Margaret McCall and Esther Hendricks (Larry).
His funeral will be on Friday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm and after 10am on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019