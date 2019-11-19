Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:15 AM - 1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Baker Obituary
Wilbur Baker

Louisville - Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19th at his home.

He was a retired letter carrier for the USPS and retired from the US Army. He was a native of Washington, IN.

Mr. Baker was preceded by his wife of 56 years, Flora Baker.

He is survived by his children, Susan Tackett (Steve), Martha Wilson, John Baker, Barbara Cramer (Frank) and Joe Baker (Dianna); 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Ruth Shock, Betty Jean Jackson, Mary Margaret McCall and Esther Hendricks (Larry).

His funeral will be on Friday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm and after 10am on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -