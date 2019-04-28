|
Wilbur Campbell
Jeffersontown - Wilbur Gene Campbell, age 83, of Jeffersontown, formerly of Lansing, Michigan returned to his Heavenly Father on April 26, 2019. Mr. Campbell was born in Yorkville, Tennessee on December 29, 1935 to the late Leslie Lee and Frances Roxye (Ashmore) Campbell. Mr. Campbell retired as an Assistant Manager in custodial services at Michigan State University. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and great-grandson, Ari Bennett. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Randy Campbell (Beth), Tammy Walker and Jerry Campbell (Rachel); grandchildren, Amanda Campbell, Brian Campbell (Allison), Lindsy Stannard, Shawna Bennett (Cory), Hunter Walker, Cody Campbell, Jordan Campbell, Taylor Campbell and Elyssa Martinez; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 11 am until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019