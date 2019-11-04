|
Wilbur T. Summers
Louisville - Wilbur T. Summers, 65 passed away November 1, 2019. Wilbur was a record holder at the University of Louisville in football as a kicker/punter. He was then drafted to play in the NFL for Denver and finished his football career with the Detroit Lions. Wilbur was an avid fisherman and woodworker. His craftsman skills came from the cherished relationship he had with his grandfather. He was also a go kart racing enthusiast. Most of all, he was the best Hop Pop in the world to his two grandsons.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gail Summers and dear grandparents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Caitlin Summers (Matthew Reid) and Kellie Summers, grandchildren, Mason and Ethan Reid, mother Mae Summers, siblings Barbara Summers and Kathy Tremblay (Bob) and three nephews.
A memorial visitation will take place at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd on Friday, November 8th from 4-8pm. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Gene Therapy Research at nf2biosolutions.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019