Wilda Lee Coomer
Louisville - Wilda Lee Coomer, age 90, passed from this world on Wednesday, February 19th at Nazareth Home. Wilda was born and raised in Columbia, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Richeous and Sallie Baker Corbin. She was the oldest sister of Beulah Corbin England and Rubel Corbin. They have all passed, leaving her to be the last of her family. She was wed to Harvey Edward Coomer, having had a still born daughter and two sons Richard Glen Coomer LCSW and Terry Lee Coomer. Terry also preceded her in death as had all her sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws. Wilda also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Beside leaving behind her son Richard, she also leaves behind her adopted grandson Christopher Young, who filled the last years of her life with purpose, love and joy.
Wilda will be cremated and buried in the family cemetery in Columbia, Kentucky. There will be a private graveside memorial for family and close friends, to be announced later.
Wilda dedicated her life to taking care of others and has left the world a better place for her being here. She will be greatly missed.
Donations to honor her life can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020