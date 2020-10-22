1/1
Wildon "Bill" Key
Wildon "Bill" Key

Louisville - Wildon "Bill" Key, 87, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was a Union Steward for General Electric retiring after 37.5 years, member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and Masonic Lodge #255.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Key.

He is survived by his children, Mark Key (Jennifer), Sandy Lester (Danny) and Terry King; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Nada Groce, and Becky Rush; and special friend Grace Beck.

His funeral is 10:00am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 12:00-6:00pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts: American Heart Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
26
Funeral
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
