Wildon "Bill" Key
Louisville - Wildon "Bill" Key, 87, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was a Union Steward for General Electric retiring after 37.5 years, member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and Masonic Lodge #255.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Key.
He is survived by his children, Mark Key (Jennifer), Sandy Lester (Danny) and Terry King; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Nada Groce, and Becky Rush; and special friend Grace Beck.
His funeral is 10:00am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 12:00-6:00pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts: American Heart Association
.