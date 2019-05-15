|
Wiley E. Acklin
Louisville - 83, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
He was a member of Green Street Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Acklin and daughter, Catherine Hart.
He is survived by his children, Ravena Lloyd (Spencer), Carla Acklin-Harvey (Guy), Duane Acklin, Sr., Charles Acklin (Tara), Ray Barker, Sr. ( Donna), Wayward Hart (Beverly), Helen Hart and Terrence Girten, Sr.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5-8pm at his church, 519 E. Gray St. with funeral services Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. A.D. Porter & Sons in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 15, 2019