Wilford E. (Bill) Widman Jr.
1936 - 2020
Wilford E. (Bill) Widman, Jr.

Louisville - Born June 19th 1936 in Louisville Kentucky, Bill was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and retired from General Electric Co. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilford E. (Vince) and Adelaide (Jean) Widman, his daughter Debbie Hornback, his sister Jean Zelek and a grandson Wes Hornback. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elsie P. Widman, their children Donna Gast (Jerry), Denise Keith (Tony), Dana Connell (Steve) and Dianna Widman (Danny Rodgers) and 9 grandchildren: Jay Gast (Erin), Jenny Gast, Brad Decker (Tasha Huffman), Austin Keith (Jennifer), Aaron Keith, Alex Keith, Josh Connell (Lily Cavender), Dani Smith, (Doug) and 6 great grandchildren Lily Decker, Emilee Gast, Riley Gast, Tobias Connell, Devyn Decker and Grayson Hornback. His brothers Bob Widman (Kathy) and Tom Widman (Sandy). Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to the WHAS Crusade for Children or of a charity of your choice. On line condolences may be left at www.archlheadyresthaven,com.

Visitation will be at Arch L. Heady Resthaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm with a funeral beginning immediately at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. There will be no graveside services.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
NOV
5
Funeral
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
