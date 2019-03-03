|
Wilfred Murray McCord Jr.
Louisville - passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.
He was born September 5, 1927 in Vardaman, Mississippi and his family called him "Buddy". He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior while attending Union Avenue Baptist Church,Memphis, TN.. Prior to his illness he was a member of St. Matthews Baptist, and currently was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
He graduated from Tech High School, Memphis, Tennessee, after completing his senior year during special summer classes in order to join the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy he attended Duke University, North Alabama State Teachers College. He earned both a Bachelor's degree in liberal arts, and a Master's degree in engineering at the University of Louisville Speed School.
Following college he worked as a mechanical engineer for Vermont American Corporation where he became known as "Mac" to his co-workers and business associates. Mac retired as Vice President after 45 years , but still provided design consulting for the same company then owned by the Robert Bosch Corporation. His name can be found on numerous patents. In connection with his professional work and as a hobby Mac made beautiful furniture. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, the computer game free cell and the most challenging Sudoku games.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Murray and Vera McCord; sister, Josephine Brown; brother-in-law, James "Jimbo" Brown; sister, Ruth McCord; and first wife, Genevieve C. McCord.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Annie-Laurie) and Ralph McCord; daughters, Karen Ring (Al), and Cheryl Bensing (Gary); step-son, Robert Dedman; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, sister, Glenda McCord; and his wife of twenty-six years Wanda McCord.
Wanda would like to express thanks and gratitude for the excellent care and support over the last five years to Dr. Haney, Dr. Morgan and the CBC Group, Dr. Stephen Smith, Helena, Joan, Karen B., Lynn, Mr. and Mrs. Bond. Also she extends a special thanks to the VA Medical Center nurses, staff, and the VA Hospice/Palliative Team who cared for Mac during his last five days.
A private graveside service was held on Friday at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the donors favorite charity in memory of "Mac".
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019