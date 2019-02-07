|
Dr. Wilfrido "Wil" M. Baylon
Louisville - Dr. Wilfrido "Wil" M. Baylon, 85, of Prospect passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Manila, Philippines on September 30, 1933, to the late Arsenio and Rosario Muñoz Baylon.
Wil obtained his Medical Doctorate from the University of Santo Tomas. He interned at Quincy City Hospital, in a suburb of Boston, MA. Moving to Detroit, MI, Wil completed his surgical residency at St. John's Hospital, becoming its Chief Resident. An advocate of giving back to the community and those in need, Wil moved back to the Philippines to serve two years with the Peace Corps. When he returned to the U.S., he started private practices in Adrian, MI and the Louisville/Southern Indiana area. A man of deep faith, Wil was an active member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Wil was also a member of the American College of International Physicians and a past-president of the Filipino-American Association of Kentucky and Indiana. Wil loved his family greatly. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Pura, and a wonderful father and grandfather.
Wil was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lilia Zabala; brother, Dr. Leonardo Baylon; sister-in-law, Gail Baylon, and nephew, Mark Baylon.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pura; son, Gerry Baylon (Pat); and five daughters, Rosemarie Hollenbach (Todd); Angela Baldwin (Dale); Cecilia Baylon; Bernadette Dahlem (Mike); and Judette Baylon; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Amelia, and Simon Baylon; Jacob and Reiss Hollenbach; Natalie Dahlem; and Colton and Travis Anderson. He is also survived by two sisters, Celia Baylon (Hermie); Aurora Cortes (Jorge); two brothers, Antonio and Benjamin (Herminda) Baylon; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Baylon.
Services for Dr. Baylon will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Friday, February 8th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019