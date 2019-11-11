Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Wilha Byers Evans

Wilha Byers Evans Obituary
Wilha Byers Evans

Louisville - Wilha Byers Evans 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Wilha was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, David Evans 94. Wilha was born and raised in Pittsburg, PA. She met David, a Navy Ensign, while she was attending Indiana State College. They married a few years later in CA where David finished his WWII military service. Wilha and David moved to Louisville with General Electric. While raising her family, Wilha volunteered in several civic organizations, was a poll worker for numerous years, was an avid bridge player, and caregiver to many friends while living at the Forum in her later years. Wilha was a long time member of Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church where she and David were one of the founding members of the Harvey Bees, a square dance group.

Wilha is survived by 2 sons Nathan (Becky), and Joel (Peggy); 4 grandchildren Megan Elmore (Chris), Nathan Evans Jr. (Paige), Matthew Evans (Erin), and Sara Evans; and seven great grandchildren. A private memorial service is being held in her honor at Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church with ashes interned together in the church's memorial garden.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
