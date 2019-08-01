|
Wiliam C. "Bill" Pedigo
Louisville - PEDIGO, William C. "Bill", 81, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Bill professional transportation driver for Shockey Tours and Toby Tours, having retired in 2006. After retiring, Bill was a driver for the Funeral Auto Company. He attended Parkland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melville and Mary Loretta Pedigo; and children, Bill Yates and Kathy Gittings. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mel, Gill, Gerald, and Al Pedigo.
Bill is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pearl Pedigo; children, Patricia Franklin, Jim Vanarsdale (Annette), Tony Pedigo (Karen); Jesse Yates, George Yates (Pam), and Jim Yates. 20 grandchildren; a number great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Phillips, Tom, Norman, Wallace, and Mike Pedigo, and Rose Richie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday 12noon to 8pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday at Parkland Baptist Church, 7206 Shepherdsville Road, with visitation beginning at 10am until time of service. Interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Parkland Baptist Church or to College of the Ozarks, PO Box 17, Point Lookout, MO 65726-9986.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019