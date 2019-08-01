|
Willa Dean (Robertson) LaRue
New Albany - Willa Dean (Robertson) LaRue, 83, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Willa will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who had a beautiful personality and a great sense of humor who enjoyed being a seamstress.
She was born on April 30, 1936 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Leroy and Lassie (Potter) Robertson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Benny F. LaRue; and son, Cedric F. LaRue.
Willa is survived by her loving children, Michael W. Robertson, Gary L. (Veronica) Robertson, Dwight B. Robertson, Bernetta D. (David) Thomas, and Lassie B. LaRue; sister, Joyce L. Williams; 9 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4PM to 5PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Frankfort Church of Christ, (4411 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218). Her Funeral Service will be at 5PM on Friday, at the Church. There will be no Graveside Service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019