Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
Willaim C. "Buddy" Smith Obituary
Willaim C. "Buddy" Smith

Shelbyville - William C. "Buddy" Smith passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at the age of 88 following many years of battling cancer.

He was a 60 plus year member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church and loved being an usher most of those years. He was a member of Solomon Lodge #5 F&AM and was a sheet metal worker for many years. He was a member of Local #110 for 60 plus years. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Smith and dad, William Campbell Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 plus years, Dorothy; his sister, Dorothy Graves; his sister in laws, Mildred Moffett; Mary Belle Leet and her husband, Lee; special nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Wednesday and after Noon on Thursday until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of love may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
