Willam H. Mason, Jr.



Eminence - William Mason, Jr., age 103 of Eminence, ended his beloved earthly service Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home in Eminence. He was born May 19, 1917 to the late Mamie & William Henry Mason, Sr. He retired in 1982 after thirty years of service as a Technical Specialist and Chemical Engineer with the former Chemtron Corporation. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent of First Baptist Church, Eminence, where he was Deacon Emeritus and Trustee. He graduated from Kentucky State University. He held a lifetime membership to the Kentucky State University Alumni Association, Kentucky State University Foundation. He completed a course in Fundamentals of Physical Metallurgy from University of Louisville, was a 50+ year member of Unity #12, F.A.M., 33 Degree Mason and Scottish Rite with 30+ years, Medal of Honor from the Louisville Conservatory #41, Kentucky Colonel, KY Centenarian, and board member of the Tri-County Community Action Agency until the age of 99 where he delivered over 22,000 meals. He received the Bell Award for his community service. He served as president of the Henry County Advisory Council, was a former member of the Scouting Fraternity. He initiated a new troop and was past Scoutmaster for many years. He was the initial African American on the Eminence City Council where he served for 8 years, and was the first African American to run for mayor. He was a charter member of the Emergency Medical Services, charter member of the Eminence Optimist Club and many other local and state organizations. William was preceded in death by his wife of 81 years, Sarah Louise (Johnson) Mason; daughter, Shirley Jean Smith; son, William H. Mason, III; grandson, Ricky Darnell Smith; three brothers: James Mason, Sr., Charles Mason & Ralph Mason, and three sisters: Ann E. (Mason) Morehead, Lucille & Carolyn Mason.



He is survived by his Daughter, Dorothy Few (John) of Rochester, Michigan; Son, Marion McNeal Mason (Deborah) of Jamaica, New York; Brother, Julius Mason, Sr. of Eminence; Sister-in-law: Bertha Mason; 6 Grandchildren: Sandra Smith of Shelbyville; William Smith of Columbus, OH; John Few (Trisha) of Rock Hill, SC; Michael Few (Lisa) of Concord, NC; Phillip Smith (Renee) of Eminence; JoAnne McWilson (Glenn) of Seattle, WA; 9 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.



Private Family Funeral Service (by invite only) will be held at First Baptist Church, Eminence. Burial will follow in Eminence Cemetery.



Public Walk-Through Visitation: 4-7 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 5706 South Main Street, Eminence, KY 40019.









