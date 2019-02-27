|
Willard C. Gill
Louisville - Willard C. Gill, 94, of Louisville, KY, passed away at Baptist Hospital East on February 19, 2019. Willard was a World War II veteran, a U of L graduate, a teacher at the old Auburndale School, and an administrator at IBM. He attended St. Mark United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Murrell Webb. Survivors are his sister, Marie Bunch Combs; a daughter, Sara (Sally); a grandson, Matthew Ott; a granddaughter, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday, March 2 at 1:00pm, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, March 1 from 4:00-7:00pm, and from 11:00am until the time of service on Saturday, March 2. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019