Willard C. Patterson Iii
Willard C. Patterson, III

Goshen - Will, 27, passed away August 28, 2020.

Those left to cherish his loving memories are, his parents, Willard Patterson, Jr. and Julie Birchett Patterson; brothers, Daniel Mora and Nicholas Patterson; and many other family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Candice Mora.

Will was very outgoing, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout with BSA Troop 30. He enjoyed socializing with his friends, helping them work on their homes and cars, as well as working on his own cars. Being an avid lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed camping, hiking, kayaking and snow skiing. He also worked as a ski instructor.

Will was proud to be a part of UPS Worldport, working there for 10 years.

A visitation will be held from 6-8pm Friday September 4th at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 9616 Westport Rd.

The family will be having a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alex and Jena Lhotsky fund to help with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/alex-and-jena-lhotsky

Alex is a close friend and was in the car with Will, and is still in the ICU.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
