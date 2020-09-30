Willard CarnesLouisville - Willard L. Carnes, 83, went to his heavenly home on March 17, 2020. He was born to the late Lorene and Chesley Carnes in 1936. Willard served his country in the Navy and was a member at South East Christian Church. Mr. Carnes was a family man, he enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could.Willard has rejoined with his brother Sherril, sisters Laverne and Norma, and his granddaughter Jennifer Carnes in heaven.Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and wife of 62 years Verna Carnes, children Gary Carnes (Paulette), Terry Farris (Nick), Perri Carnes (Cathy), and Barry Carnes (Michelle), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Willard's life will take at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10am. A memorial visitation will follow the service and conclude at 12:00pm.