Willard Clemons
Louisville - Willard Leo Clemons 73, entered into rest with his family by his side on October 9, 2019.
Mr. Clemons was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Gloria of 55 years.
Willard leaves behind his sons; Leo JR (Beth), Todd (Marybeth), Lonnie, and Troy (Michelle) Clemons.
He also leaves 9 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.
Funeral service for Willard will be 12:00 PM Monday at Advantage funeral home 10907 Dixie Hwy. with burial to fallow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home. You may leave condolences for the Clemons family at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019