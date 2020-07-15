Willard "Bill" Dickenson
Louisville - Bill Dickenson, 81, passed away on July 14, 2020.
He was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Ann Dickenson, his parents, Jack and Arlene Dickenson and a brother, Gary Dickenson.
He is survived by a daughter, Teresa Dickenson, and brother-in-law, Terry Stieneke.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12-2 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, with a prayer service to follow at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205 or The Alzheimer's Association
,6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com