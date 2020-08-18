1/1
Willard Johnston Sr.
Willard Johnston, Sr

Louisville - Willard R. Johnston, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He was a former longtime member of Beth Haven Baptist Church and former member of Harvest Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of Philip Morris and worked at Devoe Paint prior to that.

Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Lorine Hoover Johnston, son Kevin Johnston, granddaughter Ellen Hagans, and 3 infant brothers. He is survived by his daughters Angela Reed and Melita Swank (Percy); sons Philip Johnston (Judy) and Willard Johnston, Jr.; brothers Wendell, Leroy, David, and Joe Johnston; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by private burial at Beth Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
