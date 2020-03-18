Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Carnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard L. Carnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard L. Carnes Obituary
Willard L. Carnes

Louisville - Willard L. Carnes, 83, went to his heavenly home on March 17, 2020. He was born to the late Lorene and Chesley Carnes in 1936. Willard served his country in the Navy and was a member at South East Christian Church. Mr. Carnes was a family man, he enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could.

Willard has rejoined with his brother Sherril, sisters Laverne and Norma, and his granddaughter Jennifer Carnes in heaven.

Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and wife of 62 years Verna Carnes, children Gary Carnes (Paulette), Terry Farris (Nick), Perri Carnes (Cathy), and Barry Carnes (Michelle), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Willard's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -