Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Willard Slone Jr. Obituary
Willard Slone, Jr.

Louisville - Willard "Harvey" "Red" Slone, Jr.,71, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.

He formerly worked at KY Metals and Okolona Pest Control.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Slone; grandson, Andrew Slone; parents, Willard and Amathea Slone Inmon; stepfather, Gene Inmon; and sister-in-law, Edith Slone.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Slone; sons, Ricky, Mark (June) and Willard (Lura) Slone; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Rudy (Brenda), Chuck (Barbara) and David Slone; sisters, Nell Haker (Lester), Louise Alcorn (Gerald) and Sherri Eldridge (Henry); and many others who loved him.

His funeral is 2pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation is 10am-8pm Monday and after 10am Tuesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
