Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
Willetta "Joyce" Roberts


Willetta "Joyce" Roberts
1931 - 2019
Willetta "Joyce" Roberts Obituary
Willetta "Joyce" Roberts

Pleasureville - Willetta "Joyce" Roberts, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born on March 1, 1931, at Franklinton, Kentucky, Joyce was the oldest child of the late Huey Lee and Zeffie James Roberts.

She was the owner of Joyce's Beauty Salon in Pleasureville, Kentucky for forty years. She was a member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church and served there in many capacities. Joyce was devoted to her family and friends (and pets) and always demonstrated that love by cooking. She could prepare a meal for two or twenty at a moment's notice. Serving and giving to others was her passion.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Valerie Sutherland (Bob) of Fort Myers, Florida, Keith Roberts (Diana) of Shelbyville, and Tim Roberts (Teresa) of Eminence. Three grandchildren, Jamie Barker (Tim), Maineville, Ohio, Ryan Abeo (Mariangela), Seattle, Washington, and Danielle Roberts (Rodney) of Campbellsburg.

Four great-grandchildren, Mason Barker, Jackson Barker, Anna-Claire Barker, and Madison Abeo. Her sister, Vicki League (Don) of Shelbyville, and sister-in-law, Judy Roberts, of Pleasureville, and several step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Roberts, and sister, Rosalyn Kelley.

Funeral will be Friday, April 19th 2:00 p.m. at Sholar Funeral Home, Pleasureville, with visitation 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Twin Oaks and New Castle Nursing and Rehab who provided loving care to Joyce for the last seven years.

Memorial donations may be made to Pleasureville United Methodist Church, 5651 Castle Hwy., Pleasureville, KY 40057; or to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222 ( kyhumane.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
