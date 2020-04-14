|
Willi Hans Koesters
Lanesville - Willi Hans Koesters, 67, passed away Saturday, April 11th at his residence in Lanesville, IN.
Willi was born in Neusharrel, Germany and immigrated to Louisville as a young child.
Throughout his life he was an avid soccer fan and member of the early semi-professional Louisville Strikers soccer team. In Willi's working career, he spent many years as a professional photographer at Paul Schultz Catalogues / Alliance Studios in Louisville and ended his career as an engineer technician working for Amatrol of Jeffersonville, IN.
Willi always had a passion for nature. The last few years of his life he spent time visiting numerous National Parks including his favorites Redwoods and Yosemite National Park.
Willi is preceded in death by his parents Henry J. Koesters and Bernadine C. Koesters.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lucynda Lee Koesters (nee DeChurch); one son, Nicholaus Koesters; two daughters, Andrea Koesters and Gracina Koesters; one brother, Rick (Mary) Koesters; three sisters, Elizabeth (John) Koesters-Heil, Helen (Richard) Rosenbaum and Mary Kay (Larry) Chadwick.
He will be laid to rest at St. Michael Cemetery on Friday, April 17th following a 12pm funeral service at Arch L. Heady (7410 Westport Rd. Louisville, KY 40222) that will be limited to immediate family members in person in light of current health recommendations.
The funeral can be viewed online via a live and recorded Zoom meeting. Access inquires can be sent to [email protected]
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the National Parks Foundation.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020