Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
William A. (Bill) Kramer Obituary
William A. (Bill) Kramer

Jeffersonville - A true Hero goes home: William A. Kramer (Bill) 88, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away (Thursday April 18, 2019).

He was born in Grand Saline, TX., was a highly decorated Army Veteran of the Korean War, President of "William A. Kramer and Associates" a financial company dedicated to help struggling hospitals survive.

Bill was a long time Commercial Pilot, member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association, and a member of the prestigious, "MENSA". Bill was also a member of the Central Christian Church and preceeded by two lovely wives, Wilma F. Kramer, Lorraine M. Kramer as well as his granddaughter, Angie Reuther.

Bill donated his time and money to help those less fortunate, where he flew countless numbers of (Angel Flights) picking up patients in desperate need of life saving surgeries to far away hospitals.

Bill's survivors include:

3 Sons: William A. Kramer Jr., Harold D. Kramer- wife Susan and Walter C. Kramer, 3 Daughters Wanda Bryant, Madelyn, and Pamela Kramer,

Stepson: Michael D. McCutchan- wife Shiela,

Stepdaughter: Terri Joyce- husband Mark,

14 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1846 E. Oak St.) from 4 - 6 PM Monday April 22, 2019 followed immediately by a Celebration of life ceremony for William (Bill) at 6 PM Monday. Later there will be a private entombment at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in New Albany, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
