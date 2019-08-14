|
|
William A. Tedder
Louisville - William Allen Tedder, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. William was a over the road truck driver and a member of Teamsters Local 89, for over 47 years, and had driven over a 1,000,000 miles. He worked for Mitchell Transport, and retired from Rush Trucking. He served proudly in the United States Army, and was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid UK fan, a moderate UofL fan, golfer and cat lover of Rachel and GeGe, and a flea market and yard sale entrepreneur.
He was born on July 12, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky to James W. and Dorothy F. Tedder. He is preceded in death by his Daughter, Lisa A. Morgan, his Parents, Sister, Vivian Craven, and Brothers, Larry Tedder, and James M. Tedder.
William is survived by his Son, Michael A. Tedder, Brothers, Marshall (Susie) Tedder, and Stanley (Laura) Tedder, Sisters, Linda T. Leasor, and Viola T. McGee, Granddaughter, Wendy G. Tedder, and a host of other family members and friends.
A gathering for William's family and friends will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of his life will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019