William A. Young
1944 - 2020
William A. Young

Clarksville - William A. Young, 75, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away May 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born on October 15, 1944 in New Albany, Indiana to the late William A. and Anna Margaret Young. William was retired as a crane operator with over 44 years of service at Jeff Boat.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Leonard Young; three children, Tracy (Sabrina) Young, Theresa Chan and Travis (Meridith) Young; grandchildren, Tyler, Jessica and Max; a sister, Linda Money; and a brother, Mike Young.

Funeral Services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road on Friday, May 8, 2020. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.kraftfs.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
