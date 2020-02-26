|
William "Bill" A. Yurt
Louisville - William "Bill" A. Yurt, 84, husband to the late Venita Yurt, passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" F. and Minnie V. (Humpert) Yurt, along with 3 siblings.
Bill was retired from General Electric as a warehouseman, from the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a security guard, and from the U S Army as a Sgt. Major. He was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (St. Helen's Parish), Knights of Columbus (Monsigenor Newman Council), Association of the Century and was a proud Kentucky Colonel.
He was a loving father to Vickie Dornbusch (Ed), and Anthony "Tony" Yurt (Bridget) and was a wonderful papaw to Sarah, Kane, Will, Collin, Jacob, Matthew, and a wonderful great-papaw to Lilly and Elly.
A Rite of Christian Burial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4005 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216 with a private inurnment on a later date. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Sunrise Children's Services, 300 Hope Street, P. O. Box 1429, Mt Washington, KY 40047. (1-502-538-1000)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020