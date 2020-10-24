1/1
William Albert "Doodle" Ray
William Albert "Doodle" Ray

Clarksville, Indiana - William Albert "Doodle" Ray, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. The son of Allen Ray Sr. and the late Sarah M. Taylor Norfleet, Doodle was born August 27, 1968 in New Albany, Indiana. He was a 1986 graduate of New Albany High School, worked 31 years for Bluegrass KESCO, Inc. in Louisville, and was an avid Uof L and Dallas Cowboy fan. For over 17 years, he coached and was a former President of West Louisville Sports. He was a very kind and selfless person, always willing to help anyone in need. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-father, James Norfleet, Jr.

Survivors include his children, Sheridan, Bryanna, Adonis, and Indygo Ray; cherished grandchildren, Ma'kyla, Traetynn, Byron III, and Nuri; siblings, Gwen, Charlotte, Nettie, Babette (Larry), and Allen Jr.; father, Allen Ray, Sr.; and his loving companion of over 10 years, Donna Flood.

Visitation will be 1 pm - 6 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany. His Funeral Service will be 6 pm Thursday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with private entombment in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to West Louisville Sports.

You may reach out to the family by posting memories and condolences at www.kraftfs.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
