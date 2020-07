Or Copy this URL to Share

William Alexander Jackson



Louisville - 82 died Thursday at Norton Suburban Hospital.



He was a US Army veteran of the Korean war and retiree from Brown Foreman.



Survivors his one brother, Pastor Donald Jackson (Janice); two sisters, Juanita Fowler and Pauline Rudisel (Leonard) and a host of nieces and nephews.



Services are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home in charge









