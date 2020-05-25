William Allen "Billy" Fields
William Allen "Billy" Fields

Louisville - 60, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

He was a member of Hill Street Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his siblings, Tuwanda Hill (David), Indianapolis, IN, Kevin Fields, Sr., (Sherry), Karen Sue Page, Ivant Fields (JoAnn), Atlanta, GA.,Kim Purefoy, Atlanta, GA, Patrice Fields Thomas (Devin) Madison, Ala. and Mia Fields Lamar (Dennis); special cousin, David Duncan (Erin), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation: 11am -1pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral to follow at 1pm.






Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
