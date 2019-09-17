Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Ln
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
William Alonzo McAfee

William Alonzo McAfee

Louisville - 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie McAfee.

William proudly served his country for 25 year as a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy, and was a devoted and loving family man.

He is survived by his best friend and companion of 13 years, Janet Crawford; his previous wife, Diane Stuart; daughter, Susie Chesher (Jeff); son, Bob McAfee (Carolyn); sister, Sue Henson; 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
