William Anthony Sims
Elizabeth, IN - William Anthony Sims, 69 of Elizabeth, Indiana passed away August 12th, 2019. He was born October 6th, 1949 to the late Anthony Sims and Albert & Ruby Lee Pierce Zwahlen. He was a Catholic by faith. He served as a Captain for the City of Louisville Fire Department. He married Kathy Overfelt, together they raised two daughters; Amanda Sims and Tiffany Nolot (Chris) who survive him, as well as brothers; Pat Zwahlen and Jay Zwahlen, sisters, Therese Bibb and Charlotte Trobaugh, three grandchildren; Brady Nolot, Brooklynn Nolot and Landis Sims. He enjoyed wood working and outdoor gardening in his spare time.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15th, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm and Friday, August 16th, 2019 9am-10am at Spring Valley Funeral Home, 1217 E Spring Street New Albany, Indiana. Service will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church, Elizabeth, Indiana on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sims family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019