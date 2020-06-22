William Anthony "Wm." Yates
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Anthony "Wm." Yates

Louisville - William Anthony "Wm." Yates, age 78 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Wm. was born in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 1941. When Wm. was young the family moved to Northern Kentucky where he spent much of his childhood. Eventually he made his way to the Detroit area where he became President and CEO of Downriver Catholic Federal Credit Union, enjoying a long and successful career. He also served as treasurer of a Boyscout Troop 1180 when his boys were in the Scouts. Wm. was an avid Star Trek fan and enjoyed the original series with his sons. When he retired, Wm. returned to Kentucky where he made his home here in Louisville with his wife of 29 years, Patricia. Wm. kept himself busy in retirement, serving on the St. Bernadette Parish Council, and was a member of the finance and facilities committees at St. Aloysius. He was also President of Silver Creek Homeowners Association for 15 years.

Wm. enjoyed raising his sons and spending time with all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his final months he took time to connect with them and tell them how proud he was of their accomplishments. Even with a rare form of cancer that slowed him down, his sharp wit and generous spirit never faded. Wm. was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Kroger Yates; and grandson, Michael Anthony Yates; brother-in-laws, David Meyer and Donald Goetz.

In addition to his loving wife Patricia, Wm. is survived by his sons, William (Margarita), Anthony (Christina "Tina"), Christopher (Eva), Robert (Heather), James (Valerie) and Patrick (Rachel); 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John (CY); sisters, Mary Anna Meyer, Virginia Goetz and Jeannie Voges (Jerry); and a host of relatives and friends.

Mass of Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059.

Memorials may be made to the Willaim Yates Louisville Hospice Center, https://www.gofundme.com/f/8ahta?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved