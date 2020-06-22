William Anthony "Wm." Yates
Louisville - William Anthony "Wm." Yates, age 78 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Wm. was born in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 1941. When Wm. was young the family moved to Northern Kentucky where he spent much of his childhood. Eventually he made his way to the Detroit area where he became President and CEO of Downriver Catholic Federal Credit Union, enjoying a long and successful career. He also served as treasurer of a Boyscout Troop 1180 when his boys were in the Scouts. Wm. was an avid Star Trek fan and enjoyed the original series with his sons. When he retired, Wm. returned to Kentucky where he made his home here in Louisville with his wife of 29 years, Patricia. Wm. kept himself busy in retirement, serving on the St. Bernadette Parish Council, and was a member of the finance and facilities committees at St. Aloysius. He was also President of Silver Creek Homeowners Association for 15 years.
Wm. enjoyed raising his sons and spending time with all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his final months he took time to connect with them and tell them how proud he was of their accomplishments. Even with a rare form of cancer that slowed him down, his sharp wit and generous spirit never faded. Wm. was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Kroger Yates; and grandson, Michael Anthony Yates; brother-in-laws, David Meyer and Donald Goetz.
In addition to his loving wife Patricia, Wm. is survived by his sons, William (Margarita), Anthony (Christina "Tina"), Christopher (Eva), Robert (Heather), James (Valerie) and Patrick (Rachel); 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John (CY); sisters, Mary Anna Meyer, Virginia Goetz and Jeannie Voges (Jerry); and a host of relatives and friends.
Mass of Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059.
Memorials may be made to the Willaim Yates Louisville Hospice Center, https://www.gofundme.com/f/8ahta?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Louisville - William Anthony "Wm." Yates, age 78 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Wm. was born in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 1941. When Wm. was young the family moved to Northern Kentucky where he spent much of his childhood. Eventually he made his way to the Detroit area where he became President and CEO of Downriver Catholic Federal Credit Union, enjoying a long and successful career. He also served as treasurer of a Boyscout Troop 1180 when his boys were in the Scouts. Wm. was an avid Star Trek fan and enjoyed the original series with his sons. When he retired, Wm. returned to Kentucky where he made his home here in Louisville with his wife of 29 years, Patricia. Wm. kept himself busy in retirement, serving on the St. Bernadette Parish Council, and was a member of the finance and facilities committees at St. Aloysius. He was also President of Silver Creek Homeowners Association for 15 years.
Wm. enjoyed raising his sons and spending time with all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his final months he took time to connect with them and tell them how proud he was of their accomplishments. Even with a rare form of cancer that slowed him down, his sharp wit and generous spirit never faded. Wm. was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Kroger Yates; and grandson, Michael Anthony Yates; brother-in-laws, David Meyer and Donald Goetz.
In addition to his loving wife Patricia, Wm. is survived by his sons, William (Margarita), Anthony (Christina "Tina"), Christopher (Eva), Robert (Heather), James (Valerie) and Patrick (Rachel); 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John (CY); sisters, Mary Anna Meyer, Virginia Goetz and Jeannie Voges (Jerry); and a host of relatives and friends.
Mass of Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059.
Memorials may be made to the Willaim Yates Louisville Hospice Center, https://www.gofundme.com/f/8ahta?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.