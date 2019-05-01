|
William Arthur Kannapel
Louisville - William Arthur Kannapel, 69, died April 27, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 24, 1949 and grew up in Breckinridge County, KY, where he attended St. Romuald School and worked on the family farm milking cows and working in tobacco. He had a varied career, working as a hair stylist for several years including at the old Stewart's and Shillito's department stores. He worked at Philip Morris while earning a Sociology degree from the University of Louisville. Billy retired from Philip Morris when the Louisville plant closed, and entered the Hospitality Studies program at Sullivan University. This led to a career in the airline industry, enjoying travel benefits that took him to several countries. Billy began "trudging the road of happy destiny" seven years ago when he embraced sobriety with support of Louisville's recovery community, ultimately giving back to this community by supporting others on their journey. These friends became his second family and provided loving support during his illness. Billy will be remembered for his quick wit, progressive political philosophy, dancing skills, musical tastes, fashion sense, great cooking, and devotion to family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merl and Marty Kannapel. Survivors include brothers Eddy Kannapel (Joanne) and Robby Kannapel and sister Christy Kannapel of Hardinsburg, KY; sisters Cathy Guethlein (Dave) of Charlestown, IN, Patty Kannapel (John Grossman) and Peggy Kannapel (Greg Byrne) of Louisville, and Ruthie Wheatley (Chris) of Enterprise, AL; as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by five aunts to whom he was devoted and who loved him dearly: Ursula Alexander of Louisville; Mary Ann Johnson, Mildred Mattingly and Lillian Henning of Hardinsburg KY; and Helen McHolan of Washington Courthouse, OH. Two memorial services will be held: Friday, May 10 at 5:00 pm EDT at First Unitarian Church, 809 S. 4th St., Louisville; and Saturday, May 11 at 3:00 pm CDT at St. Romuald Church, 394 KY 259, Hardinsburg, KY. Memorial gifts may be made to The Healing Place, Development Office, 1020 W. Market, Louisville KY 40202 or online at https://www.thehealingplace.org/donate/
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019