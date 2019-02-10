William B. "Bertie" Drury



Louisville - 89, of Louisville passed away on February 8, 2019 peacefully at home.



He was born in Manton, KY, retired after 40 years from American Standard, was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He most enjoyed being with his family and gardening.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Drury and Mary Esther Riggs Drury; and brothers, James, Bill and Henry Drury.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary C. Drury; daughters, Darlene Hopper (Mark) and Vickie Bauer (Kevin); grandchildren, David Hopper (Frannie), Kayla and Kade Bauer; sister, Nonnie Fischer; other loving family members and was very excited about becoming a Great Grandfather.



His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with entombment to follow in Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday.



Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus