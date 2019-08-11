|
|
William B. Hensley
LaGrange - William B. Hensley 78, of Litchfield formerly of Oldham County, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a 50 year member of Fortitude Lodge #47 F&AM and Past Master. He was Worthy Patron of The Eastern Star.
Preceding him in death were his wife Carol; son, Dennis Lynn Hensley; parents, John C. Hensley Sr. and Mavie Hensley; brother, John C. Hensley Jr.; sisters, Mary Lou Hensley and Thelma Mae Jones.
Survivors include his sons, Junnie Hensley and Jimmy Hensley (Kim) ; daughter, Sandy McGlothin (Eric); 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Janice Asbell and Vena Powell; several nieces and nephews; his companion, Linda Stribling and her daughter, Debbie Stribling.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019