William B. "Bill" Miles, Sr.
Brandenburg - William B. "Bill" Miles, Sr., age 82 of Brandenburg, KY passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Bill owned and operated Miles Auto Parts and Machine Shop in Louisville, KY for many years which he established in 1958. He was a member of the Automotive Engine Rebuilders Association, Kentucky Automotive Wholesalers Association and a Kentucky Colonel and above all he was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Terry Lynn (Bruce) Ory and son, William B. "Billy" (Carol) Miles, Jr.; grandchildren, Mary "Beth" Miles, Taylor (DJ) Smith and Shane Miles; great grandson, William "Lane" Miles.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4 P.M. EDT from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17 from 3-8 P.M. and Sunday after 1 P.M. EDT at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019