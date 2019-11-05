Services
William "Bill" Barnes Obituary
William "Bill" Barnes

Louisville - William "Bill" Barnes, 73, of Louisville, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 due to cancer. He was provided with comfort and care from Hospaus, during the last week of his life.

Bill was a native of Middletown Ohio but resided in Louisville since 1969. He attended Ohio State University and was a graduate of the Kentucky Wesleyan Collage. Bill spent the last 27 years of his career as a pharmaceutical executive, retiring in 2017.He was a natural athlete and enjoyed baseball, basketball, volleyball and golf. Bill had a generous spirit and a great sense of humor. His laugh will be missed by all who knew him. He was a lifetime devote catholic and rarely missed mass before his illness.

Bill si survived by his wife of 37 years, Sherry Barnes, children, faron Barnes, Chad Barnes (Stacie), Kelly Terlau (Travis) and Dara Keneally (Michael). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Will, Emily and Lainey.

A mass of Christian burial will be conducted at ???? on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 639 S. Shelby St. Louisville, KY 40202 with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Friday from 9am - 1030am at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the restoration of the historical 1894 pipe organ fund at St Martin of Tours Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
