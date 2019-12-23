Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
8709 Preston Hwy., KY
William "Maxie" Bastin Sr.


1941 - 2019
William "Maxie" Bastin Sr. Obituary
William "Maxie" Bastin Sr.

Louisville - 78 of Louisville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

He was born to Robert & Ruby Bastin on October 5, 1941 in Greensburg, KY.

Maxie was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Saint John XXIII Council 5634 at St. Rita. He also worked at National Linen Service for 42 years, and 8 years for JCPS as a School Bus Driver.

His brother, Donald Wayne Bastin Sr., & sister, Sheila Gay Self preceded Maxie in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 58 years, Helen "Sug" Bastin; children, Bill Bastin Jr. & Cindy Trent (Greg); grandchildren, Cassaudra Bastin & Kealind Trent; great-grandson, Akahia Litsey; sibling, Travis Bastin (Janet), Brenda Jamison, Debbie Foster (Eddie); and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December, 28 2019, 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Maxie's memory may be directed to St. Rita Catholic Church.

Visit www.archlheadypreston.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
