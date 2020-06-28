William "Bill" Beasley
William "Bill" Beasley

Knoxville - William "Bill" V. Beasley, age 79 of Knoxville, passed away June 24, 2020. Bill was a Church of Christ minister for 58 years, and his life revolved around God and his family. Survived by wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean Beasley, sons; William Van Beasley II, R. Titus Beasley, and Thaddeus M. Beasley, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, with a service to follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM interment on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.




Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUL
2
Service
06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUL
3
Interment
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

