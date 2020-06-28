William "Bill" Beasley
Knoxville - William "Bill" V. Beasley, age 79 of Knoxville, passed away June 24, 2020. Bill was a Church of Christ minister for 58 years, and his life revolved around God and his family. Survived by wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean Beasley, sons; William Van Beasley II, R. Titus Beasley, and Thaddeus M. Beasley, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, with a service to follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM interment on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Knoxville - William "Bill" V. Beasley, age 79 of Knoxville, passed away June 24, 2020. Bill was a Church of Christ minister for 58 years, and his life revolved around God and his family. Survived by wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean Beasley, sons; William Van Beasley II, R. Titus Beasley, and Thaddeus M. Beasley, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, with a service to follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM interment on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.